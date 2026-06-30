Daveigh Chase died from AIDS

Daveigh Chase, an actor in films like Lilo And Stitch and The Ring, died from AIDS, according to records from the County Of Los Angeles Medical Examiner obtained by Variety. A contributing factor to her death is listed as chronic polysubstance use. When her death was first reported on June 17, her cause of death was listed as meningitis and a blood infection. Chase was 35.

Chase’s father John Schwallier previously said that his daughter had had problems with drugs since she was 13 and had experienced homelessness. After her cause of death was confirmed, Schwallier told the New York Post that it “doesn’t surprise him” and that “it is what it is,” adding, “it’s something you sometimes have to expect with the lifestyle she was living.” He previously told The New York Times that he hadn’t spoken to her since she was 19 and that she had fallen out with her mother around the same time; the parents have been divorced for 32 years.

Chase had more or less stopped acting after 2016. Other notable roles beyond appearing as The Ring‘s Samara and providing the voice of Lilo Pelekai were in Donnie Darko and in the English dub of Spirited Away.