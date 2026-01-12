Read This: Insiders discuss David Ellison's "normie taste" in movies
Though those who know him claim he's a decent guy, they don't like his taste in movies.Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
This morning, as Paramount hits Warner Bros. Discovery with a lawsuit as part of its never-ending attempts to purchase the company, New York magazine published a long report about the relationship between David and Larry Ellison and their relationships with Hollywood over the past three decades. David, the CEO of Paramount Skydance, began his Hollywood dreams by acting in movies heavily financed by his father Larry. When those all failed, he pivoted to the production side. Multiple people quoted in the article take pains to say that David seems like an okay guy on an interpersonal level—”It’s almost weird that he’s so decent,” says one unnamed executive—but a guy with horrible taste in movies. “His favorite movie of 2018 was Green Book,” says a former Skydance exec. “He’s got normie taste.”