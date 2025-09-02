New Paramount revives Call Of Duty movie for fanboy boss

The evidence has been mounting for a while, but if you need any more proof that the 2020s are the era of video game adaptations, look no further. One of the first major moves by Paramount in its new era, met with the personal seal of approval from recently crowned CEO David Ellison, is to greenlight a Call Of Duty film, Deadline reported on Tuesday. The game is among the best-selling video game franchises of all time, and the number one best-selling first-person shooter series ever.

Last week, Puck‘s Matthew Belloni reported that Call Of Duty had become a “priority” for Paramount as it negotiated for rights to the franchise. Belloni described it as “an indicator of the kind of youth-skewing game franchises” CEO David Ellison wants to pursue, noting that Ellison hopes the studio “can become a bigger player in the difficult, yet potentially lucrative, game-to-movie business.” Beyond being a savvy business move at a time when Hollywood is big on established IP and video games, it’s also a personal passion project, as Ellison is apparently a big COD player.

In a statement (via Deadline) accompanying Tuesday’s announcement, Ellison gushed, “As a lifelong fan of Call Of Duty this is truly a dream come true. From the first Allied campaigns in the original Call Of Duty, through Modern Warfare and Black Ops, I’ve spent countless hours playing this franchise that I absolutely love. Being entrusted by Activision and players worldwide to bring this extraordinary storytelling universe to the big screen is both an honor and a responsibility that we don’t take lightly. We’re approaching this film with the same disciplined, uncompromising commitment to excellence that guided our work on Top Gun: Maverick, ensuring it meets the exceptionally high standards this franchise and its fans deserve. I can promise that we are resolute in our mission to deliver a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of this one-in-a-million brand—thrilling longtime fans of Call Of Duty while captivating a whole new generation.”

The first Call Of Duty was released in 2003 to critical acclaim and commercial success. Originally set in the trench warfare of World War II, the franchise has expanded to the “Modern Warfare” subseries (which is set in the present) and the “Black Ops” subseries (which features installments set at different points throughout history). Development on an adaptation of the game began in the mid-2010s, with game studio Activision announcing ambitious plans for a COD “cinematic universe.” Sicario: Day Of The Soldado director Stefano Sollima was even tapped to direct in 2018, but nothing ever came of this version. Video game adaptations have been historically tough to crack, but since the first attempt at Call Of Duty a number have proven successful, including The Last Of Us, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, A Minecraft Movie, and Paramount’s own Sonic The Hedgehog franchise. This has preceded an influx of video game greenlights, like Death Stranding, Elden Ring, The Legend Of Zelda, and Street Fighter (also set to be distributed by Paramount).

In his own statement, Activision president Rob Kostich called Paramount “a fantastic partner” for finally bringing the game to the big screen. He said, “Our shared goal is quite simple—to create an unforgettable blockbuster movie experience that our community loves, and one that also excites and inspires new fans of the franchise.”