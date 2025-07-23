David Geffen's estranged husband accuses him of abuse, breach of contract In a legal filing, Donovan Michaels compared his relationship with the mogul to "a sick game" where he "became a prop in Geffen’s theater of virtue."

David Geffen’s ex-husband, Donovan Michaels, is suing the billionaire film and music producer for abuse and breach of contract, Los Angeles Times reports. The pair, now 82 and 32 years old, married in 2023 (sans a prenup, per LA Times) before Geffen filed for divorce this past May. They’d met in 2016 on SeekingArrangements.com, a dating site that pairs affluent, often older individuals with singles in exchange for some sort of monetary compensation. One the night they met, Geffen allegedly paid Michaels $10,000 to have sex with him.

In his complaint, Donovan alleges that the billionaire promised to take care of him financially but left him destitute and homeless. “It was a sick game,” the complaint reads, comparing the relationship to the plot of Trading Places. “Michaels became a prop in Geffen’s theater of virtue, paraded around as evidence of Geffen’s supposed altruism, while privately used as a sexual commodity.”

The suit goes on to claim that Geffen—who signed major artists like Joni Mitchell and the Eagles in his capacity as a record executive before co-founding DreamWorks Pictures in 1994—would often expect Michaels to use a variety of drugs alongside the billionaire’s friends on his 450-foot superyacht. The complaint also alleges that Geffen was dominating in bed, which caused Michaels pain and triggered upsetting memories of his childhood. Michaels was raised in the foster system where he regularly experienced both emotional and physical abuse, according to the complaint.