Our Flag Means Death's David Jenkins switching from quirky pirates to quirky superheroes

Our Flag Means Death may have ended back in 2023, but its legacy of guys running around doing ostensibly serious business in very silly costumes may live on: Deadline reports that series creator and showrunner David Jenkins has just lined up a new pilot at HBO, centered on DC Comics superhero/corporate shill Booster Gold.

Booster is a fan-favorite among comic book readers, mostly for the ways he falls far short of traditional hero-dom. A disgraced football player from the far future, Michael Carter steals a time machine and a bunch of futuristic tech from a museum, using it to travel back to our time to ply his trade as a low-rent—but heavily sponsored—superhero. The character had a prominent run in the 1980s, including in well-loved superhero sitcom series Justice League International, where his attempted get-rich-quick schemes were often part of the book’s quirky humor. He’s had occasional forays into TV in the past—he’s at the center of a great episode of Justice League Unlimited, and appeared in live-action in both Smallville and Legends Of Tomorrow—but has never hit the mainstream. (Which actually kind of works, in a meta sense.)

A Booster Gold show was one of a huge pile of movies and series that James Gunn and Peter Safran announced back when they were first rolling out their ideas for a revived DC Universe. (One that has now, presumably, been a bit shored up by Superman‘s box office success.) Jenkins—who was complimentary, if sad, toward HBO when Our Flag Means Death came to what he called “a premature end”—has now been attached to the project, where he’s expected to serve as showrunner if the pilot ends up going to series.