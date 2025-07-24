Our Flag Means Death's David Jenkins switching from quirky pirates to quirky superheroes
OFMD's Jenkins is writing the pilot for a Booster Gold TV series, swapping from one set of men in silly costumes to a slightly different one.Booster Gold in Justice League Unlimited, Screenshot: YouTube
Our Flag Means Death may have ended back in 2023, but its legacy of guys running around doing ostensibly serious business in very silly costumes may live on: Deadline reports that series creator and showrunner David Jenkins has just lined up a new pilot at HBO, centered on DC Comics superhero/corporate shill Booster Gold.