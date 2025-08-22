R.I.P. David Ketchum, Get Smart's Agent 13
The comic actor's family confirmed that he died August 10. He was 97.Image: Don Adams (left) and David Ketchum (right) (YouTube)
David Ketchum, the actor and writer best known for his goofy turn as Agent 13 in Get Smart, died August 10. His family confirmed the news, per The Hollywood Reporter. They also released the following statement: “He leaves behind a legacy of laughter, warmth and timeless television moments — reminding us all that sometimes, the simplest surprise (like someone perched in a mailbox) can yield the biggest smile.” Ketchum was 97.