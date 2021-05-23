Dwayne Johnson, as a human Photo : Jean Baptiste Lacroix ( Getty Images )

In the alternate universe where COVID didn’t happen, or maybe where certain world leaders actually gave a shit about mitigating the disaster that they absolutely saw coming, we would’ve all been forced to make a tough decision this weekend: Do we go to the theater (a totally normal thing that is not particularly dangerous or stressful in any way) to see John Wick: Chapter 4 or DC’s League Of Super-Pets?

Unfortunately, COVID did happen , and since the entire world shut down for a whole year because that, movies like the next John Wick sequel and an animated film about Superman’s dog hanging out with Batman’s dog didn’t actually come out this weekend. John Wick was delayed to next year, giving the Baba Yaga more time to think about how he’s going to destroy that bastard Ian McShane for double-crossing him, and now we’re also hearing that DC’s League Of Super-Pets is back on track as well and will now be releasing a week earlier than John Wick next year (on May 20, 2022).

We’re also hearing (courtesy of Collider) that Super-Pets will star Dwayne Johnson as Krypto The Super-Dog, a.k.a. Superman’s dog, in an adventure that seems him “teaming up with a flying cat to stop crime while the Man Of Steel is on vacation.” We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: More superhero stories should be about superheroes going on vacation! We’re talking Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and… a third example that isn’t about Spider-Man. Maybe one of those X-Men comics where they go to the Savage Land? Or that time Batman went to the Middle East and the Joker killed Jason Todd? (Hey, not all vacations are good.)

Anyway, League Of Super-Pets will be directed by Sam Levine (who is not Samm Levine from Freaks And Geeks) and Jared Stern (who created Netflix’s Green Eggs And Ham series). No word on who else will star, but with Johnson playing the Superman stand-in, this seems like a good opportunity to get a bunch of other big-name actors who already have other franchise commitments—since Johnson is playing Black Adam for DC in a (sort of) Shazam! spin-off.