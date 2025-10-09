Michael Shannon's Garfield heads toward a very bad Monday in the Death By Lightning trailer Michael Shannon stars as soon-to-be-assassinated President Garfield, but Matthew Macfadyen is mesmerizingly weird as his future killer.

Death By Lightning, Netflix’s new four-part drama series about the life and assassination of President James A. Garfield, has not been shy when it comes to flaunting how damn solid its casting has been. The trailer for the new series puts the talent right up on screen for all to see: Michael Shannon as Garfield himself, Betty Gilpin as his wife Crete, Nick Offerman as Vice President Chester A. Arthur, and, most especially, Matthew Macfadyen as Charles Guiteau, the very odd man who so fatally collided with all their lives in a train station on July 2, 1881. (Not, notably the Monday on which Garfield finally died; that came after two months of what most modern doctors consider to have been some pretty serious, ultimately fatal fumbling of his treatment.)