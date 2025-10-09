Michael Shannon's Garfield heads toward a very bad Monday in the Death By Lightning trailer

Michael Shannon stars as soon-to-be-assassinated President Garfield, but Matthew Macfadyen is mesmerizingly weird as his future killer.

By William Hughes  |  October 9, 2025 | 11:00am
Michael Shannon, Nick Offerman, and Bradley Whitford in Death By Lightning, Photo: Larry Horricks/Netflix
Death By Lightning, Netflix’s new four-part drama series about the life and assassination of President James A. Garfield, has not been shy when it comes to flaunting how damn solid its casting has been. The trailer for the new series puts the talent right up on screen for all to see: Michael Shannon as Garfield himself, Betty Gilpin as his wife Crete, Nick Offerman as Vice President Chester A. Arthur, and, most especially, Matthew Macfadyen as Charles Guiteau, the very odd man who so fatally collided with all their lives in a train station on July 2, 1881. (Not, notably the Monday on which Garfield finally died; that came after two months of what most modern doctors consider to have been some pretty serious, ultimately fatal fumbling of his treatment.)

Scored to Ten Years After’s “I’d Love To Change The World,” the trailer builds an affecting mood of tension as it tracks Garfield’s rise—and the simultaneous build of Guiteau’s rapidly curdling delusions of greatness. Along the way we get glimpses of Offerman’s Arthur cutting a rug and making himself rich, and a quick cut to Bradley Whitford as Secretary Of State James Blaine, whose condemnation of Guiteau helped transform him from “irritating nuisance” to “second man in American history to be executed for assassination.” Throughout the whole thing, there’s a palpable sense of a seriocomic tone, especially from Macfadyen, who’s always been good at making characters seem humorously pathetic without stopping them from also being extremely dangerous.

Death By Lightning was created by Mike Makowsky (Bad Education), working under the aegis of D.B. Benioff and David Weiss and their fellow 3 Body Problem EP Bernie Caulfield. The series, which also stars Shea Whigham, debuts on Netflix on November 6.

 
