Death Cab for Cutie return to an independent label with ANTI

Death Cab for Cutie have signed to ANTI- Records, marking a notable shift after the band’s long-running deal with Atlantic Records came to a close. The move places the veteran indie-rock group back on an independent label for the first time in over two decades, ahead of future music releases.

The signing feels like something of a homecoming. Death Cab for Cutie began their career on the indie label Barsuk Records, releasing their first four albums there before jumping to Atlantic in the mid-2000s. Over the course of six albums with the major, the band reached new commercial heights, including two platinum-certified releases, while becoming one of the most durable and emotionally resonant acts of their era.

“Nearly thirty years into our career, we’re thrilled to be joining the roster at ANTI-, which includes some of our favorite artists, old friends, and in many cases, both,” frontman Benjamin Gibbard said in a statement. “We can’t wait to begin this new chapter and share with you what we’ve been working on.”

Alongside the label announcement, Death Cab for Cutie also revealed plans for a North American summer tour, kicking off July 10 in Minneapolis and running through early August. The tour includes a two-night stand at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, with support from Japanese Breakfast, Nation of Language, and Jay Som on select dates.

The news arrives on the heels of a major period for the band, following a sold-out global tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of Transatlanticism and the release of their tenth studio album, Asphalt Meadows, in 2022. With new music teased and a return to indie-label infrastructure underway, Death Cab for Cutie appear poised to enter their next era by reconnecting with the roots that first defined them.