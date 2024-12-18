Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega guilty of unicornslaughter in Death Of A Unicorn trailer “It’s horn is rather girthsome.”

Continuing the recent string of sadistic class satires, A24 has released the trailer for Death Of A Unicorn. The trailer echoes The White Lotus, The Menu, Cuckoo, Blink Twice, and Old, or really any of the class satires from the last few years. There have been a lot of them. We suppose what sets Death Of A Unicorn apart is right there in the title: It’s got a unicorn. Starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega as out-of-place father-daughter normies joining at a lavish weekend on Rudd’s phama boss’ nature reserve, Death Of Unicorn sees Rudd kill a unicorn with his car. When he brings it back to his boss’ mansion, a cadre of wealthy elites, played by Will Poulter, Tia Leoni, and Richard E. Grant, hatch a plan to profit off its cancer-curing goodness. Unfortunately for them, the unicorn’s mama is alive and horny for a stabbing.

The directorial debut of Alex Scharfman, producer of Resurrection and House Of Spoils, and produced by Ari Aster, Unicorn likely has many surprises up its sleeve. For instance, it teases some kind of psychic connection between the unicorn and Ortega, allowing her to see Lisa Frank folders between vape hits, and the movie features music composed by John Carpenter. Unfortunately, unless Carpenter’s making slowed-down versions of Beach Boys tracks these days, that music is not in the trailer. Wouldn’t it be nice if we could hear Carpenter’s score?

Death Of A Unicorn opens in Spring 2025.