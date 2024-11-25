December 2024 TV preview: A new Star Wars saga, Keira Knightley, and Squid Game's return Plus, Dexter gets a prequel, Peacock drops a bonkers rom-com, and James Gunn debuts Creature Commandos.

It might not look like it at first glance, but 2024 is closing out pretty strong in terms of TV. December isn’t a busy month for new shows, sure, but there is still plenty to look forward to, including the latest live-action Star Wars series, Squid Game’s highly anticipated second season, and, erm, even a Dexter origin story. Meanwhile, Netflix adds two star-studded originals (one is a Dead To Me reunion of sorts), and Peacock drops an out-there rom-com led by Stephanie Hsu. (There are some fun-looking animated shows, too.) Here is The A.V. Club’s guide to what to watch in December.

Earth Abides (MGM+, December 1)

The world has gone to hell in Earth Abides, a post-apocalyptic drama that pairs well with another MGM+ sci-fi original, From. Based on George R. Stewart’s novel, the show’s six episodes see a geologist named Ish (Vikings’ Alexander Ludwig) wake up from a coma to learn that a plague has wiped out most of the population. With the remaining scattered survivors now living in a lawless society, Ish tries to use hope and unity to revive a destroyed world. Aaron Tveit, Jessica Frances Dukes, and Luisa D’Oliviera co-star. [Saloni Gajjar]

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Disney+, December 3)

After The Acolyte sparked a lot of discourse this summer, Disney+ unveils its second Star Wars live-action series of the year. Skeleton Crew, which takes place around the same time as The Mandalorian, is a coming-of-age story centered on four teens who get lost in the galaxy and strive to get back to their home planet. The show was co-created by Jon Watts (of MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy) and Christopher Ford, and the cast features Jude Law, Kerry Condon, Nick Frost, and Jaleel White. [Saloni Gajjar]

Black Doves (Netflix, December 5)

This bloody, Christmastime-set British thriller has a pretty promising pedigree, with an enviable cast (Keira Knightley and the truly great Sarah Lancashire and Ben Whishaw) and creator (Joe Barton, the mind behind the addictive and stylish series Giri/Haji). And Netflix seems to be all in on the project, having renewed it for a second season back in August. [Tim Lowery]

Creature Commandos (Max, December 5)

James Gunn’s first show since he became the head of DC Studios is Creature Commandos, an animated series about the eponymous black-ops team Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) brings together after the events of Peacemaker season one. Expect an eclectic mix of heroes and villains that try to save the world, as well as a stellar voice cast that includes David Harbour, Zoë Chao, Indira Varma, Frank Grillo, and Maria Bakalova. Plus, Steve Agee reprises his role as Peacemaker’s Economos, while Alan Tudyk plays his Harley Quinn character, Clayface. [Saloni Gajjar]

Jentry Chau Vs. The World (Netflix, December 5)

This animated show follows Chinese-American teen Jentry Chau (Ali Wong), who lives in a small Texas town and tries to suppress her supernatural abilities until she discovers that a demon king is after her powers. Not only does she have to defeat him with the help of her great aunt, but she also has to deal with classic adolescent issues of self-identity, peer pressure, and romantic troubles. Created by Echo Wu, Jentry Chau Vs. The World’s ensemble includes Lucy Liu, Jimmy O. Yang, Lori Tan Chinn, and Bowen Yang. [Saloni Gajjar]

The Sticky (Prime Video, December 6)

Esteemed Character Actress Margo Martindale stars in this black comedy based on the the Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist, in which tons of the sweet stuff (almost $20-million worth) was lifted from a plant in Quebec in the 2010s. Silicon Valley scene-stealer Chris Diamantopoulos and Guillaume Cyr portray her character’s oddball partners in crime, and, if the trailer is any indication, the series is going for Fargo vibes. [Tim Lowery]

Secret Level (Prime Video, December 10)

The video-game-to-TV craze reaches maximum density with this animated anthology series from Love, Death & Robots creator Tim Miller. Many of gaming’s biggest brands—Dungeons & Dragons, Warhammer, and, somehow, Pac-Man—get the short-film treatment from a team of ambitious animators. Is it a semi-cynical exercise in brand engagement? Sure. But there’s also some genuine creativity that could potentially explode out of Secret Level‘s weird grab bag of titles. [William Hughes]

No Good Deed (Netflix, December 12)

Good news, Dead To Me fans. Series creator Liz Feldman has staged a semi-reunion with Linda Cardellini for her next dark comedy, No Good Deed. Cardellini stars alongside a stacked cast that includes the likes of Abbi Jacobson, Teyonah Parris, Denis Leary, Luke Wilson, Poppy Liu, O-T Fagbenle, and Linda Lavin. Over the show’s eight episodes, three families compete to purchase a beautiful Los Angeles villa. However, the owners (played by Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow) have a trick up their sleeves as they try to hide the home’s sordid secrets. [Saloni Gajjar]

Dexter: Original Sin (Paramount+, December 13)

In this TV era of prequels, spin-offs, and franchises, it’s not surprising that Dexter gets an origin story. In the 1991-set Dexter: Original Sin, Patrick Gibson plays a younger version of the titular character as he starts his, um, serial killing profession under the tutelage of his father (Christian Slater). He balances this quest, naturally, while interning in the police department’s forensic-science unit. This Paramount+ series co-stars Patrick Dempsey, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Christina Milian, and Reno Wilson. [Saloni Gajjar]

Laid (Peacock, December 19)

Always Be My Maybe’s Nahnatchka Khan brings her rom-com expertise to Peacock with Laid, which follows Ruby (Stephanie Hsu), who makes the horrific discovery that her former lovers are dying in unusual ways. To figure out why it’s happening and how to stop it, she is forced to confront her past—and potentially find true love in the process. Zosia Mamet plays her BFF, while the remaining cast includes Michael Angarano, Tommy Martinez, Finneas O’Connell, Olivia Holt, David Denman, and Chloe Fineman. [Saloni Gajjar]

More December premieres

December 4

Pop Culture Jeopardy (Prime Video)

December 11

Dream Productions (Disney+)

December 19

Virgin River season six (Netflix)

December 22

What If…? season three (Disney+)

December 25

Doctor Who Christmas Special (Disney+)

December 26

Squid Game season two (Netflix)

The Road Trip (Paramount+)