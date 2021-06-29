Demi Lovato Photo : Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images )

Alright, are you ready for the newest project that feels like it was made by throwing darts at a board of potential ideas? The Demi Lovato Show, hosted by singer/actor Demi Lovato, will ambitiously cover police reform, feminism, trans rights, activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health, and the average UFO, all in ten minute episodes. No, this is not the same show as the unscripted alien series for Peacock, Unidentified With Demi Lovato, which they will host alongside their sister and best friend, this is another show in which Lovato will dive into the existence of aliens.



Advertisement

“Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things,” says Lovato. “We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth–where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together. There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with ‘The Demi Lovato Show’ no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome. I’m so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold on The Roku Channel.”

Slated guest stars include Jameela Jamil, Lucy Hale, Nikita Dragun, as well as experts on a range of topics. Ten minutes seems like an awfully short time to cover heavy and complicated topics like police reform, so we will see how this pans out.

The series was originally intended to premiere on the now-defunct Quibi, with the title Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato. After the short-form service helmed by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman announced its inevitable shutdown, Roku revealed in May that former Quibi shows would now run as Roku Originals. Now, whatever happened to a good, ‘ol fashioned Youtube channel?

In addition to The Demi Lovato Show and Unidentified With Demi Lovato, the musician will star in the forthcoming pilot of the new NBC comedy Hungry, as well as debut their podcast, 4D With Demi Lovato.