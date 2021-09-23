Derry Girls fans have been awaiting a new season of Lisa McGee’s brilliantly hilarious show since season two arrived in 2019. The good news is that season three is coming soon. The bad news is that it’ll be the last we’ll see of the chaotic Irish high schoolers’ story.



McGee released a statement on social media that reads:

It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series. Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly…very slowly…start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase—which was a small, magical window of time. Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved. I’d like to thank the people of Derry and Northern Ireland for getting behind us. Thanks also to the team behind the series, the incredible Hat Trick productions and a special thanks to Channel 4—the channel I grew up watching; the channel that made me want to write comedy and the only channel that could have made our show.

Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure.