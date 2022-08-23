Everyone, come quick, Bones is back! Well, not the show Bones but rather the actor who played her.



It’s been a while since we last saw Emily Deschanel, better known as Temperance “Bones” Brennan from the long-running procedural Bones. Aside from a 12-episode run on Animal Kingdom (a perfect follow-up to a show called Bones), Deschanel hasn’t been on TV in a while. Not that she needs to be, she has a life to lead.

Anyway, she’s back on television, starring in Netflix’s new eight-episode mystery series Devil In Ohio. That’s a first. We’ve heard of The Devil In The White City and the expression “ the Devil is in the details,” but Devil In Ohio? That’s the last place we’d expect to see his big red butt. Thankfully, it’s just a title for a TV show about an Ohioan cult.

Devil In Ohio | Official Trailer | Netflix

Here’s the synopsis:

When hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis (Emily Deschanel) shelters a mysterious cult escapee (Madeleine Arthur), her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart. Adapted from Daria Polatin’s best-selling book inspired by a true story, Devil In Ohio is a thrilling, shocking tale of demonic mayhem and mystery in the heart of small-town America.

Advertisement

We wish we could say that Deschanel had something really exciting cooked up, but t he trailer has that same muted color palate as those Mike Flanagan horror shows. Maybe keeping things from looking distinctive might be the Netflix aesthetic.



The series is based on a best seller by Daria Polatin, who wrote for Castle Rock and Jack Ryan. It looks like easy binging if you’re into harrowing stories of young women that escape from cults, which the United States viewing public certainly is .

Devil In Ohio lands on Netflix on September 2.

