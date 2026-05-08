Devil Wears Prada director isn't ruling out another sequel

With The Devil Wears Prada 2's extraordinary box-office a feather in his cap, director David Frankel isn't saying "that's all" for Runway.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  May 8, 2026 | 2:34pm
Photo: 20th Century Studios
News News The Devil Wears Prada 2
Devil Wears Prada director isn't ruling out another sequel

Despite a distinct lack of superheroes, CGI video game characters, or Christopher Nolan’s name attached, The Devil Wears Prada 2 walked off with $77 million at the box office last weekend. The continued interest in the series, as proven by the positive reviews, word of mouth, and box office returns, is never enough, of course. As long as blood flows through Miranda Priestley’s veins (and producers can meet Meryl Streep’s quote), the Devil will always be up for another issue of Runway. So, unsurprisingly, still riding high off his legacy sequel becoming one of the biggest openings ever for a non-family comedy, director David Frankel tells Variety that he’s not ruling out another sequel. Acknowledging that it took 20 years to get this one off the ground, Frankel has said “never again” before and broke that promise, so he’s not going to make any such claims again. Still, he tempers expectations with a diplomatic: “Let’s see what happens. If there was an opportunity to revisit the characters and to share a few months with these wonderful actors again, obviously, I’d love it.”

Devil Wears Prada 2 ends on a hopeful note for its characters, allowing them to vogue off into the sunset without the need for more story. However, while much of the cast could wait another two decades for a follow-up, the film’s most important asset, Meryl Streep, would be 96 by the time a theoretical trilogy-capper came out. The movie must follow the Coco Chanel doctrine of “take one thing off (as long as it’s not Meryl).” She’s long known her worth to the series. When offered the role of Priestly in 2005, Streep said last week, she “was sure it would be a hit. And they needed me.” She turned down the film, doubled her price, and has now starred as the sun of the Prada-verse for 20 years.

 
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