Devil Wears Prada director isn't ruling out another sequel With The Devil Wears Prada 2's extraordinary box-office a feather in his cap, director David Frankel isn't saying "that's all" for Runway.

Despite a distinct lack of superheroes, CGI video game characters, or Christopher Nolan’s name attached, The Devil Wears Prada 2 walked off with $77 million at the box office last weekend. The continued interest in the series, as proven by the positive reviews, word of mouth, and box office returns, is never enough, of course. As long as blood flows through Miranda Priestley’s veins (and producers can meet Meryl Streep’s quote), the Devil will always be up for another issue of Runway. So, unsurprisingly, still riding high off his legacy sequel becoming one of the biggest openings ever for a non-family comedy, director David Frankel tells Variety that he’s not ruling out another sequel. Acknowledging that it took 20 years to get this one off the ground, Frankel has said “never again” before and broke that promise, so he’s not going to make any such claims again. Still, he tempers expectations with a diplomatic: “Let’s see what happens. If there was an opportunity to revisit the characters and to share a few months with these wonderful actors again, obviously, I’d love it.”