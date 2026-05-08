Mark Ruffalo says peers didn't speak out about WBD-Paramount merger out of blacklisting fears
Fear in the industry is as good a reason to block the merger as any, writes Ruffalo.Photograph by Atsushi Nishijima/HBO
Last month, we ran a story about Paramount’s retribution against people who opposed its merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, namely The Ankler and its columnist Richard Rushfield. Mark Ruffalo was a fan of the story, tweeting it out and writing on X that retribution has already started. “Trust them when they tell you they will use the power and this consolidation of media for political reasons,” he tweeted.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.