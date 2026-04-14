Dexter: Resurrection's murderers' row makes room on the bench for Dan Stevens Stevens joins fellow series' serial killer Brian Cox in terrorizing New York City for season two of Resurrection.

Given that we’re still technically in the Easter season, it seems fitting to deliver news about the new season of Dexter: Resurrection. He has risen, indeed, but it’s not for a run-of-the-mill vigilante murder spree and ascension to heaven. With season two, Michael C. Hall’s Dexter has his work cut out for him, squaring off against Dan Stevens, who, per Deadline, has been cast as Owen Stark, the Five Borough Killer. Stark is a Zodiac-esque murderer who makes late-night mocking calls to the cops as he preys on innocent New Yorkers and terrorizes the city.