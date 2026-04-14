Dexter: Resurrection's murderers' row makes room on the bench for Dan Stevens

Given that we’re still technically in the Easter season, it seems fitting to deliver news about the new season of Dexter: Resurrection. He has risen, indeed, but it’s not for a run-of-the-mill vigilante murder spree and ascension to heaven. With season two, Michael C. Hall’s Dexter has his work cut out for him, squaring off against Dan Stevens, who, per Deadline, has been cast as Owen Stark, the Five Borough Killer. Stark is a Zodiac-esque murderer who makes late-night mocking calls to the cops as he preys on innocent New Yorkers and terrorizes the city.
Stevens enters a Big Apple that’s lousy with serial killers. Former Hannibal Lecter Brian Cox has also joined the cast, playing the semi-retired New York Ripper, Dom Framt, a dangling thread from season one. Much like the real-life Cox, who spends his press days insulting Quentin Tarantino and people who pronounce Squishmallows “squish-mellows,” Dom’s thing is taunting the survivors of his glory days. Uma Thurman is also returning to the fold, playing Charley, an ex-Special Ops officer and former Girl Friday to season one Big Bad, Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage). While the overall plot for season two remains under wraps, it will likely continue to build on Dexter’s path to redemption and making things up to the son who shot him in the chest.
Dexter: Resurrection premiered last October on Showtime, only a few months after the premiere of the prequel, Dexter: Original Sin. However, two Dexters were one too many for Paramount+ With Showtime, and the streamer killed the prequel after one season. Resurrection has delivered a more warmly received revival than Showtime’s 2021 attempt, Dexter: New Blood. Since its debut, Resurrection has garnered better reviews and viewership numbers than its predecessors.