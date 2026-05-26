The Mandalorian And Grogu tops box office, but Obsession makes giant leap forward

Obsession jumped nearly 40% in its second week at the box office.

By Drew Gillis  |  May 26, 2026 | 12:41pm
Image via Disney
Film News Weekend Box Office
The Mandalorian And Grogu tops box office, but Obsession makes giant leap forward

It’s no surprise that the first Star Wars movie in years, opening during a holiday weekend, would open on top of the box office. Over Memorial Day weekend, The Mandalorian And Grogu opened to $98 million in the United States. Its total worldwide gross sits at about $167 million, bringing in its entire $165 million production budget in its first weekend. Still, this is a lower opening than any of the films in the most recent Star Wars trilogy (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise Of Skywalker). It was also a lower domestic opening than 2018’s Solo (which wound up losing money) though it eked out a higher global opening over the four-day weekend. Though that’s not especially amazing news for a franchise that’s already fairly beleaguered (at least in theaters) Deadline reports that the result will ultimately be fine for Disney given that The Mandalorian And Grogu was a cheaper movie than Solo and it will benefit from all that sweet, sweet Baby Yoda merch. 

Overall, though, the biggest success story of the weekend is Obsession, which grossed nearly 40% more in its second weekend than in its first, despite only opening in 40 more theaters in the United States. It landed in second place, grossing over $30 million over the holiday weekend. Per Variety, Obsession will easily become one of the year’s most profitable releases, having been produced for less than $1 million and grossing $75 million globally in two weeks. Other new releases this week included Paramount’s Passenger, which opened to $10.5 million, and Boots Riley’s I Love Boosters, which opened in fourth place with just over $4.5 million.

Here’s the entire top ten of the week, courtesy of Box Office Mojo

  1. 1. Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu
  2. 2. Obsession
  3. 3. Michael
  4. 4. The Devil Wears Prada 2
  5. 5. The Sheep Detectives
  6. 6. Passenger
  7. 7. Mortal Kombat II
  8. 8. I Love Boosters
  9. 9. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

10. Project Hail Mary

 
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