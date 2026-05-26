The Mandalorian And Grogu tops box office, but Obsession makes giant leap forward Obsession jumped nearly 40% in its second week at the box office.

It’s no surprise that the first Star Wars movie in years, opening during a holiday weekend, would open on top of the box office. Over Memorial Day weekend, The Mandalorian And Grogu opened to $98 million in the United States. Its total worldwide gross sits at about $167 million, bringing in its entire $165 million production budget in its first weekend. Still, this is a lower opening than any of the films in the most recent Star Wars trilogy (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise Of Skywalker). It was also a lower domestic opening than 2018’s Solo (which wound up losing money) though it eked out a higher global opening over the four-day weekend. Though that’s not especially amazing news for a franchise that’s already fairly beleaguered (at least in theaters) Deadline reports that the result will ultimately be fine for Disney given that The Mandalorian And Grogu was a cheaper movie than Solo and it will benefit from all that sweet, sweet Baby Yoda merch.