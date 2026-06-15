Audiences to Disclosure Day: Take me to your theater

Audiences were ready to be disclosed. Opening to an estimated $44 million domestically, Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day is the number one movie in the world, with a global total of $92 million, according to Rentrack (née Comscore). Let’s call it a soft-ish opening for an original movie from an old-guard filmmaker in a summer dominated by new voices. Still, Disclosure Day bested Spielberg’s last chart-topper, 2018’s Ready Player One, and is the biggest opening for an original work by the director. But it was no match for his franchise fare and I.P.-based blockbusters, like Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, which opened far, far bigger.

Speaking of original works, audiences continue to obsess over Curry Barker’s Obsession, which is reminding Hollywood that being number one at the box office matters less than making lots of money at number two. In its fifth week, Obsession enjoyed another modest drop for a weekend total of $19 million. The film’s domestic total is north of $188 million, and its global take is a staggering $286 million. Backrooms fell behind its fellow indie creeper and sank to the liminal space of number four with $11 million.

At number three, as expected, Scary Movie enjoyed the biggest drop in the franchise’s history. That makes sense, considering the Wayans’ latest made more in its opening weekend than Scary Movie 5 did in its entire run. But a 73% drop from its $55 million opening weekend to $14.5 million suggests that audiences have moved on from Ghostface and returned to the comforting arms of Obsession. Also in the drop zone is Masters Of The Universe. In its second weekend, He-Man landed at number five with $8.6 million, a 71% drop. Neither movie had the biggest drop of the weekend. Unsurprisingly, everyone who considered seeing The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act did so last week, and the film fell 87% and out of the top 10. If YouTubers are going to fix Hollywood, they’re going to have to make movies that bring non-followers to the theaters, à la Curry Barker.

Two other new releases crept into the top 10: The Furious and Stop! That! Train!. The former, an A.V. Club-approved Hong Kong actioner that redefines Hammer Time, made $2.7 million in 1,200 theaters. The latter rode the caboose. Stop! That! Train! bypassed a last-minute stop at the AI Controversy Station for a $2 million opening. There’s no way of knowing how many potential moviegoers Stop! That! Train! lost because of the controversial tech, but it certainly wasn’t a selling point. With all due respect to this year’s commencement speakers, when some audiences hear AI, they sashay away.

Here’s the full top 10: