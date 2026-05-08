ABC accuses FCC of chilling The View's First Amendment rights to be The View The regulatory eye of Brendan Carr's FCC has been fixed on ABC for months, and ABC is finally doing something about it.

After months of threats, Disney is finally standing up to the FCC rather than needlessly pulling one of its stars from the air. Deadline reports that Disney and ABC have filed a petition with the FCC in defense of The View, upholding the show’s 25-year history as a political interview show and accusing the FCC of weaponizing equal time rules to “chill” free speech. As a regularly scheduled political talk show, ABC argues that The View should receive the benefits of a bona fide news exemption, a criterion that The View has met since the FCC investigated it in 2002 and granted the exemption. That status has gone unchallenged until Carr, a key architect in the Project 2025 strategy that has thus far resulted in the free, fair, and stable society we’re all enjoying today, took over and began using it against The View and other Trump critics. Pulling the exemption now, Disney says, would be harmful to democracy, which assumes the FCC wants a healthy democracy but is nevertheless true.