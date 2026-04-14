Disney's new CEO streamlines 1,000 people into unemployment
New CEO Josh D'Amaro offered a statement featuring the phrases "streamline," "constantly assess," "technologically-enabled workforce," and "tomorrow’s needs."Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images
Josh D’Amaro got the big job at Disney, so that means 1,000 people have to lose theirs. Today, the company laid off employees from its unified marketing department, its TV studios, ESPN, product and technology, and corporate, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The cuts to the unified marketing department—which handles all of the various wings of the Disney brand were announced in January.
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