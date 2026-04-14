Disney's new CEO streamlines 1,000 people into unemployment

Josh D’Amaro got the big job at Disney, so that means 1,000 people have to lose theirs. Today, the company laid off employees from its unified marketing department, its TV studios, ESPN, product and technology, and corporate, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The cuts to the unified marketing department—which handles all of the various wings of the Disney brand were announced in January.

The cuts come just about a month into D’Amaro’s tenure. Taking the reins of the company last month, D’Amaro told staff, “When our teams are aligned and working in a connected way, we can build on our strengths, reach people wherever they are, and deepen their relationship with Disney.” However, some people are still being severed from Disney, to which D’Amao says today, “I know this is hard.”

“Over the past several months, we have looked at ways in which we can streamline our operations in various parts of the company to ensure we deliver the world-class creativity and innovation our fans value and expect from Disney,” writes D’Amaro in a memo to staff, per THR. “Given the fast-moving pace of our industries, this requires us to constantly assess how to foster a more agile and technologically-enabled workforce to meet tomorrow’s needs. As a result, we will be eliminating roles in some parts of the company and have begun notifying impacted employees.” Per Variety, Disney had about 231,000 full and part time employees as of the end of the 2025 fiscal year.