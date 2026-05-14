Doctor Who travels through space and time and lands at AMC Plus

Maybe Disney+ was never the best home for Doctor Who, but AMC+ is happy to have it. The streaming service announced this morning that it will be the exclusive streaming home of the post-hiatus, pre-Ncuti Gatwa seasons of Doctor Who. That’s 13 seasons and 176 episodes (including specials) of Doctor Who, with episodes ranging from 2005 until 2022. The two seasons produced between 2023 and 2025 starring Gatwa as the Doctor will remain on Disney+.

“Doctor Who strengthens AMC+’s position as a destination for premium genre storytelling – curated franchises defined by iconic worlds, passionate fan bases and enduring cultural impact,” says AMC’s Executive Vice President of linear and streaming products Courtney Thomasma. She has a point; in recent years, AMC has become perhaps best known for its Anne Rice adaptations, with Interview With The Vampire accumulating a pretty fervent fanbase in its first two seasons. There’s also been a half dozen Walking Dead spinoffs on the network since the flagship series premiered in 2010, so the time-traveling alien should fit right in with all the zombies and vampires.

Disney ended its partnership with the BBC to air Doctor Who last October amid concerns of declining ratings, a huge budget, and the ever-present specter of woke. At that point, the BBC confirmed that Russell T. Davies intended to write a 2026 Christmas special, though it’s not immediately clear whether that will end up on AMC+, nor is the status of a potential series 16. In any case, the 2005-2022 era of Doctor Who will begin streaming on June 11.