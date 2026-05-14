Doctor Who travels through space and time and lands at AMC Plus
The revived, pre-Disney seasons will begin streaming next month.Graphic by Jeremy Enecio for AMC
Maybe Disney+ was never the best home for Doctor Who, but AMC+ is happy to have it. The streaming service announced this morning that it will be the exclusive streaming home of the post-hiatus, pre-Ncuti Gatwa seasons of Doctor Who. That’s 13 seasons and 176 episodes (including specials) of Doctor Who, with episodes ranging from 2005 until 2022. The two seasons produced between 2023 and 2025 starring Gatwa as the Doctor will remain on Disney+.
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