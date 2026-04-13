Documentary Now! comes to the coffee table in exclusive trailer for new book
McSweeney's and Broadway Video are rolling out a "revised and expanded" edition of a book celebrating the series.Images courtesy of McSweeney's and Broadway Video
Documentary Now! has been informing and entertaining us for anywhere from four to 61 seasons. Now, McSweeney’s Publishing and Broadway Video are gearing up to debut the book for the first time. Documentary Now! (Fourth Edition, Revised and Expanded) is a 600-page book due out next month, and McSweeney’s shared an exclusive clip with a look inside, which The A.V. Club can exclusively debut this afternoon.
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