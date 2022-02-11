6. Sliver (1993) and 7. Fair Game (1995)

The ’90s were apparently so starved for leading men that Billy Baldwin managed to make this list twice—in sex scenes with two of the beauties of the decade, Cindy Crawford and Sharon Stone. Fair Game was Crawford’s first and last leading role, a generic thriller in which she’s a lawyer on the run and Baldwin is a cop protecting her from some murderous, money-laundering Russians. Their inevitable sex scene is almost a relief, as it’s one of the few sequences that doesn’t involve any gratuitous bloody gunshots (well, not at first), explosions, or car crashes. It does, however, take place in a filthy, grimy freight car, where day turns suddenly into night and the light through the slats makes the tryst resemble a Berlin video. Even if you can get past the fact that these two are having sex in a place where you wouldn’t give your dog a bath, there’s the fact that the scene ends with the two getting interrupted by one of the Russians, who Crawford then shoots with Baldwin’s gun mid-coitus. Worse still, somehow, is Sliver, in which Baldwin plays a creepy rich voyeur (and Christian Grey precursor) surveying Stone in her apartment in the ugliest high-rise in New York City. Of the movie’s many sex scenes (elevators, bathtubs, up against a pillar), the first one is the worst, with Stone coming across like Bambi on the ice. She never looks anything but startled and highly uncomfortable (likely because the two leads reportedly hated each other) so the film only showcases screenwriter Joe Eszterhas’ worst voyeuristic tendencies. From gritty cop to slimy mogul, ’90s Billy Baldwin was always game to drop his trousers at a moment’s notice, but the resulting seductions were only laughable. [Gwen Ihnat]