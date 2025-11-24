Donald Glover shares that he had a stroke last year

Donald Glover shared on Saturday that he survived a stroke in 2024. On Saturday, Glover performed a set as Childish Gambino at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles, during which he shared with the audience that he had had a stroke last year, and that doctors found a hole in his heart which sent him into two surgeries.

“I was doing this world tour. I was having lots of fun, really loving seeing you guys out there,” Glover told the crowd in Los Angeles. “I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana and I did the show anyway. I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.’ And the first thing I thought was like, ‘Oh, here I am still copying Jamie Foxx,’” Glover continued, per The Guardian, referencing Foxx’s health scare in 2023. “That’s really like the second thing. The first thing was like, ‘I’m letting everybody down.’ I know it’s not true.”

In October 2024, Glover cancelled a major chunk of his The New World Tour; at the time, the artist cited an “ailment” and wrote, “My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously.” Glover shared over the weekend that he had also broken one of his feet before doctors found the hole in his heart. He added, “They say everybody has two lives and the second life starts when you realise you have one. You got one life, guys, and I gotta be honest, the life I’ve lived with you guys has been such a blessing.” The New World Tour was meant to be Glover’s farewell to his Childish Gambino persona; it’s a bit unclear whether Glover intends to perform again in light of this new information.