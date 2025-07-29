Trump's Epstein flop sweat finally does Jon Stewart's job for him

Boy, this Epstein is all anybody is ever talking about. No matter what President Donald Trump does, whether he’s instituting unpopular tariffs or ordering a secret police force to kidnap people off the streets or threatening to prosecute Beyoncé or posting Facebook slop of a woman picking up a snake, all anyone wants to do is ask about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. At least it’s making Jon Stewart’s job easier.

A decade into the Trumpian takeover of American politics, we no longer hear as many people claiming that comedy will improve under Trump. Considering the proliferation of explicitly bigoted stand-up comedy and podcasts, we can safely say the opposite has been true. Even before Elon Musk made comedy legal again, it’s been a pretty rough couple of years. But on tonight’s Daily Show, Jon Stewart let the big guy do the talking, and talk he did. Trump couldn’t escape the Epstein scandal while in Scotland promoting his big, beautiful, economy-destroying tariffs, and his attempts to deflect only gave Stewart more ammo. He tried to explain that he cut Epstein out for the “inappropriate” behavior of poaching Trump’s staff and explained that he “never had the privilege of going to his island.” Unfortunately, that’s not the best way to frame turning down a trip to pedophile island.

But Trump always has help. In another clip, this time of Trump playing golf over the weekend, Trump’s caddy can be seen sneakily dropping a ball for the President. Stewart turned the help Trump received from his caddy into a larger point about how the President keeps finding ways to wiggle out of these messes.

“When the going gets tough, the tough pay someone to cheat for you. But this moment on the course, seemingly random, could not be more representative of Trump’s entire existence. He moves with a confidence in this world because he requires that everyone in his orbit do whatever they can, including cheating, to ensure things go Trump’s way. It’s been his whole life. Don’t want to go to Vietnam? Get a podiatrist, a friend of the family to bone spur you up. Your casino is failing? Perhaps Daddy can illegally float you three million in chips to try and save it. Impeached for an attempted coup? Your caddy today is the Kentucky Fried Reaper.”

Who is the Kentucky Fried Reaper? The answer lies in tonight’s clip. All that, plus Emmy nominee Jessica Williams!