Apple TV Plus to take another swing on Stick

Apple TV+ is sticking with Stick. The streamer is teeing up a second season of the golf comedy led by Owen Wilson and Peter Dager, which promises “more heart, laughs and new characters” in its second outing. Whoever the new players are will join an ensemble that also includes Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer, and Timothy Olyphant.

Stick stars Wilson as Pryce Cahill, “an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago,” per its logline. “After the collapse of his marriage and while working at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets, and future, entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Dager).”

It sounds like a type of story we’ve already seen a few times, but Stick insists that it’s “set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before.” Whether or not that’s totally true, the series does seem to have resonated with viewers. “I am inspired and humbled by the audience reaction to Stick, and I’m thrilled to be making a second season with this magical cast, led by the incomparable Owen Wilson, and the wonderful creative team at Apple TV+,” creator Jason Keller said in a statement. “It’s a joy to be able to continue this story. Most importantly, however, this season two order will provide me with an undeniable excuse to play even more golf. Thank you, Apple TV+.” (Keller and Mike White should lead a seminar on creating shows that double as personal vacations.)

Wilson also chimed in about the announcement, saying in his own statement, “I think we all had a great time making it… It’s really nice to see the show connecting with people and to know that we get a chance to continue the story!”

Challengers may have turned tennis into the sport du jour last summer, but this year is all about golf. Fans also have Happy Gilmore 2, the sequel to Adam Sandler’s 1996 film of the same name, to look forward to. Happy Gilmore 2 hits Netflix in just two days, on July 25. Hope everyone’s been practicing their swing.