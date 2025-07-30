Denying responsibility for Colbert's cancellation, Trump predicts late-night's Jimmys would be next In denying responsibility for Stephen Colbert's cancellation, President Donald Trump predicted Jimmy Kimmel and Fallon would be next.

Another day, another bone-chilling statement about the future of media from President Free Speech. In his latest Truth Social rant, Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America, denied responsibility for the cancellation of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, despite the firing coinciding with the FCC’s approval of an $8 billion merger between Skydance and CBS’s parent company, Paramount Global. President Trump challenged the network’s narrative that the decision was “purely financial,” adding that it was also due to a “pure lack of TALENT.” He goes on to predict that “an even less talented Jimmy Kimmel, and then, a weak, and very insecure, Jimmy Fallon” would be next. Cancel culture is so back.

“The real question is, who will go first?” he continued. “Show Biz and Television is a very simple business. If you get Ratings, you can say or do anything. If you don’t, you will always become a victim. Colbert became a victim to himself, the other two will follow.”

Anyway, Kimmel responded to Trump’s Truth with an Instagram post plugging the new episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?. “I know you’re busy Sharpie-ing the Epstein files,” he wrote, “but this seems like a weird way to tell people to watch Matt Damon and Ken Jennings on an all-new Who Wants to Be a Millionaire tomorrow night at 8|7c on @ABC.”