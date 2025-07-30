Denying responsibility for Colbert's cancellation, Trump predicts late-night's Jimmys would be next

In denying responsibility for Stephen Colbert's cancellation, President Donald Trump predicted Jimmy Kimmel and Fallon would be next.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 29, 2025 | 10:15pm
Another day, another bone-chilling statement about the future of media from President Free Speech. In his latest Truth Social rant, Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America, denied responsibility for the cancellation of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, despite the firing coinciding with the FCC’s approval of an $8 billion merger between Skydance and CBS’s parent company, Paramount Global. President Trump challenged the network’s narrative that the decision was “purely financial,” adding that it was also due to a “pure lack of TALENT.” He goes on to predict that “an even less talented Jimmy Kimmel, and then, a weak, and very insecure, Jimmy Fallon” would be next. Cancel culture is so back.

“The real question is, who will go first?” he continued. “Show Biz and Television is a very simple business. If you get Ratings, you can say or do anything. If you don’t, you will always become a victim. Colbert became a victim to himself, the other two will follow.”

Anyway, Kimmel responded to Trump’s Truth with an Instagram post plugging the new episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?. “I know you’re busy Sharpie-ing the Epstein files,” he wrote, “but this seems like a weird way to tell people to watch Matt Damon and Ken Jennings on an all-new Who Wants to Be a Millionaire tomorrow night at 8|7c on @ABC.”

It’s not great for society that the leader of the free world delights in the firing of late-night comedians. We can quibble over what “Ratings” mean in today’s television landscape (for the record, Colbert’s ratings were the highest on late-night TV). But considering the merger went through because Skydance agreed to hire an ombudsman to oversee CBS’s content—to say nothing of the $16 million Paramount paid Trump to settle a frivolous lawsuit—politics likely had something to do with the cancellation.

Though he is correct when he said, “If you get Ratings, you can say or do anything.” For example, on Gutfeld!, which airs earlier in the night and gets higher ratings than the late-night shows, the titular Gutfeld proclaimed that he would be taking the pejorative “Nazi” back. Here’s a full taste of what’s going on on Fox News:

“This is why the criticism doesn’t matter to us when you call us Nazis. ‘Nazi this and Nazi that.’ You know, I’m beginning to think they don’t like us,” Gutfeld said. “You know what? I’ve said this before. We need to learn from the Blacks, the way they were able to remove the power from the n-word by using it. So, from now on, it’s, ‘What up, my Nazi? Hey, what up, my Nazi? Hey, what’s hanging, my Nazi?'”

“Nazi, please,” former MTV VJ turned Gutfeld panelist Kennedy pitched.

Hilarious stuff, guys.

 
