Trump blows medical marijuana smoke at cratering poll numbers

[Bong rip] [cough] President Trump [cough] [groan] [chug a 20 oz of Poland Spring] [blows nose] [groan] has found an answer to declining poll numbers: Medical marijuana. The ever-chill, bleary-eyed leader of the free world has announced that the White House will loosen federal regulations surrounding medical marijuana, moving F.D.A.-approved and state-regulated cannabis out of Schedule I classification and into Schedule III. Schedule I, as the hacky-sack-tossing set already knows, is the strictest level and includes drugs similar to pot, like heroin, LSD, bath salts, ecstasy, and GHB. Advocates have long argued that the classification has done nothing more than make marijuana convictions harsher, which disproportionately affects people of color. In states that have decriminalized pot usage, those rates have fallen dramatically. The classification has also prevented researchers from studying marijuana more closely. Reclassifying it as a Schedule III drug opens marijuana up to more research while also making it easier for businesses to set up dispensaries and giving them tax breaks. The president of the American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp, Michael Bronstein, told The Los Angeles Times that this is “the most significant federal advancement in cannabis policy in over 50 years,” a move that puts the federal government in line with “what Americans have long known, cannabis is medicine.”

Trump has not always been on the side of the Deadhead. Throughout his two terms as president, he’s had a very hardline stance against marijuana legislation, which he once believed caused an “IQ problem” that makes “you lose IQ points.” During his first term, his first attorney general, Jeff Sessions (‘memba him?) wanted to increase federal prosecutions of marijuana laws and even threatened businesses with civil forfeiture. Thankfully, by the end of 2018, he had tendered his resignation after recusing himself from investigations into Russian election interference. While Trump’s never been overly loud about his reticence to cannabis legalization, he was never particularly friendly to states with legal recreational marijuana laws and attempted to strengthen federal prosecution of those states.

Perhaps thanks to a weed pen JD Vance found in the couch of a college dorm before one of his many well-attended TPUSA speeches, Trump has chilled significantly in his war against the pot. Last December, he signed an executive order instructing the DOJ to remove marijuana from Schedule I. And as his poll numbers continue to collapse into the couch like someone who just puffed the fattest, dankest, stinkiest j-bone, he’s begun appealing more to the aforementioned hacky-sack set. Earlier this week, under the watchful gaze of Joe Rogan and RFK, he signed “the shit” out of executive order to loosen restrictions regarding psychedelics. Given that he’s at a lightly toasted 58% disapproval rating, he’s going to need to get Americans pretty high to turn things around.