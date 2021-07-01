Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Photo : Sony

It appears as though everyone has their limits, and a fourth Hotel Transylvania was Adam Sandler’s. The Uncut Gem himself, who voiced the world’s most famous vampire in three Hotel Transylvania movies, unceremoniously removed his comical fake fangs in 2018 after starring in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. Undoubtedly, this is a surprising move for Sandler’s detractors, many of whom see his project decisions as excuses for vacations . Well, he doesn’t, apparently, so back off! Additionally, Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky, the series creator and director of the first three films series is handing the big director bullhorn over to directors Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska.

So what does that leave us with? Well, a chance to do something new, says Drymon. Voice actor Brian Hull is throwing on Sandler’s cape and trying something a little different as Drac . Which is to say, he’s doing Sandler’s talking goat character or at least something that sounds like it. But hey, at least it’s not all “blah this” and “blah that, ” right?



In the latest monster mash getaway, Van Helsing develops a ray that turns monsters into people and vice versa, which gives the production an excuse to make a late-to-the-party dad bod joke. Nevertheless, there’s some stuff that might interest fans—or, at least, parents who want to give their kids something to do this Halloween.

Here’s the synopsis:

When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the ‘Monsterification Ray,’ goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.

Transformania is being billed as the “final chapter” in the series and stars Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan and Molly Shannon. It hits theaters just in time for Halloween on October 1, 2021.