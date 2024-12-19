HBO fulfills the prophecy and renews Dune: Prophecy The Dune TV show about space witches on Planet Grey is getting another season.

Dune: Prophecy, the Dune prequel series taking place 10,000 years before the successful Dune movies, will return for another season of franchise confusion, HBO announced today.

The second season renewal is hardly surprising considering how much time and money has been spent on this show that no one seems to like that much. Technically, the series was first announced in June 2019 as Dune: The Sisterhood, an adaptation of Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson’s Sisterhood Of Dune novel. Following a series of shake-ups and setbacks, the series, now titled Dune: Prophecy, finally arrived on Max in November to, let’s say, a muted response. A second series order would denote that someone is watching and enjoying this show, but reviews have been mixed. If it’s getting decent ratings, Warner Bros. Discovery has been uncharacteristically quiet about it. After announcing the series premiere numbers, WBD has not been promoting Dune: Prophecy like it’s a hit with viewers, especially compared to the sustained success of The Penguin.

That said, ratings don’t matter as long as the show is actually good. Sadly, Dune: Prophecy has left critics cold, for the most part. Writing for The A.V. Club, reviewer Brian Telrico provides an interesting theory as to why the show might alienate viewers: It feels too separate from Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movies. He writes:

Does anyone else think that the reason this show is faltering with viewers is because it so rarely feels like the Villeneuve films? You almost have to remind yourself that it's Dune. The Penguin somehow felt like a part of the universe of The Batman while never actually featuring the Caped Crusader. We don't need Paul Atreides, but part of the problem could be that we don't have a hero. Who's the lead? It feels like Emily Watson, but she's been sidelined lately. Mark Strong? There needs to be a more prominent protagonist next season or viewers might find another TV planet.

The season finale of Dune: Prophecy airs on Sunday.