Ed Sheeran Photo : Gareth Cattermole ( Getty Images )

Either clear your schedule or make sure it’s packed as tight as possible for next week, specifically around 12:30 at night, because Ed Sheeran is getting a week-long residency on The Late Late Show With James Corden on CBS from June 28 to July 1 . It’s apparently happening just so Sheeran can debut his new single “Bad Habits,” which should only take three minutes or so and not a whole week, but Deadline says Sheeran will also “appear in-studio for a sit-down chat and in comedy segments on the show throughout the week.” For anyone who has seen Sheeran act, like on Game Of Thrones or Yesterday, that should be… great and fun! Hey, people like Ed Sheeran, and James Corden must have his fans if he’s allowed to keep doing this show and working with famous people, so good for them. Not everything has to be for everybody.

Advertisement

Speaking of Yesterday, though, one of the many bizarre choices Danny Boyle made in that movie that seemed like a joke but never actually became a joke was that—in the alternate universe where The Beatles never existed but most things were still the same anyway—Ed Sheeran was held up as some kind of musical messiah and singer-songwriter genius. Like, was Danny Boyle suggesting that Ed Sheeran really is one of mankind’s greatest living artists, or was it supposed to be funny in a tongue-in-cheek mean way that everyone kept reiterating how brilliant he’s supposed to be?

James Corden is in that movie, making a cameo as himself when Himesh Patel’s character appears on The Late Late Show, but now Ed Sheeran (who is also in that movie) is going to appear on The Late Late Show in real life, which can only mean one thing: Ed Sheeran stole his songs from an alternate universe, Yesterday-style, where some legendary pop band actually wrote and recorded “Shape Of You” or whatever. Is this the most anyone has thought about Yesterday in two years? Or is this the most anyone has thought about Yesterday ever?