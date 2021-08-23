Scarlett Johansson’s last movie under her MCU contract was Black Widow, so, while affording to give zero fucks, she filed a lawsuit against Disney last month. In the suit, she claimed that the studio breached her contract by releasing Black Widow under Disney+’s “Premier Access” tier at the same time it was out in theaters. Though a lot of movies released under Disney were also shown on Disney+ during the pandemic, the suit alleges that her contract specified an exclusive theatrical release. The big issue, according to Wall Street Journal, is that “her salary was based in large part on the box office performance” of Black Widow.

It was a decision that shocked many on social media. But some Marvel stars get why Johansson went to court. In a joint Vanity Fair interview with Elizabeth Olsen and Jason Sudeikis, interviewer Rebecca Ford asked them their thoughts on how COVID has changed the theatrical experience, using Johansson’s recent lawsuit as an example of how the way a movie is released can affect actors. Olsen also talked about the impact a release can have on smaller films, before lending her support to her MCU co-star, saying, “I think she’s so tough and literally when I read that I was like, ‘good for you Scarlett.’” Sudeikis chimed in, referring to Johansson’s decision to sue Disney as “appropriately bad-ass and on brand.”



Meanwhile, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is reportedly “angry and embarrassed” over Johansson’s suit. According to What I’m Hearing…, the industry insider newsletter from former The Hollywood Reporter editor Matt Belloni, sources said that, “When the shit hit the fan, the movie started tanking, and Johansson’s team threatened litigation, [Feige] wanted Disney to make this right with her.” But Feige managed to hide his ire towards the situation in a recent interview. When asked about the suit at the premiere of Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, he said he is “all for amicable solutions” that’ll resolve issues between the Black Widow star and Disney.