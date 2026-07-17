Elon Musk's xAI sues users for creating deepfake CSAM with its deepfake CSAM app The richest man in the world is suing his own users for taking advantage of his no-holds-barred, admittedly "spicy" generative AI app, Grok.

Roughly a week after a man killed himself after he was discovered making 7,000 sexualized images of his stepdaughter on the Elon Musk-owned CSAM generator, Grok, Musk’s company xAI is acknowledging that it is still possible to create child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) using the AI app by suing a user for doing just that. On January 3, Musk posted on X that those using Grok to “make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content,” but, until this week, he has declined to enforce those consequences and thus refused to acknowledge that’s what people were using the Grok app for. He also declined to update the app’s safeguards to prevent such material from being created, and instead offers a “spicy mode” behind a paywall. According to Ars Technica, the company assisted in the arrest of Terry Wayne Harwood, who was arrested in South Carolina earlier this year. In addition to being accused of possessing and distributing CSAM, Harwood is also said to have used two xAI accounts to “nudify” multiple victims’ images, including, Ars continues, a girl who appeared as young as 10.