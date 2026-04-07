Emerald Fennell isn't working on an anti-woke Basic Instinct sequel… yet
Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas claimed in an interview that the Saltburn director is in negotiations to direct the threequel, which her rep strongly denies.Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Last summer, we learned that Amazon MGM had given screenwriter Joe Eszterhas $2 million to write Basic Instinct 3, and would give him another $2 million if the movie actually got made. The project was described as “anti-woke” and would not include the star of the first two Basic Instinct movies, Sharon Stone. “I mean, go ahead, but good fucking luck,” was her response to the news of the third, saying elsewhere, “I hate to break it to you, but Joe Eszterhas couldn’t write himself out of a Walgreens drug store.”
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