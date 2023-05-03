For anyone who may have been wondering: yes, Emily Hampshire hears the wilderness. In a new interview, the Schitt’s Creek star tells The A.V. Club that not only has she seen and loved Yellowjackets, she actually auditioned for a leading role on the Showtime drama at one point in time.

When asked what shows she’s been binging recently, Hampshire cited the first season of Yellowjackets, which she said she dove into after going out for the role of adult Misty. The part ultimately went to Christina Ricci.

Advertisement

“It made a lot of sense that I didn’t get it,” Hampshire graciously opines, “because she is a genius in it.”

Misty—Yellowjackets’ resident bird mom and body disposal expert—would certainly be a departure from Hampshire’s most beloved role: Schitt’s Creek staple Stevie Budd, the sharp-witted, cynical desk clerk who ultimately becomes owner of The Rosebud Motel. Hampshire’s performance as troubled genius Jennifer Goines in SyFy’s 12 Monkeys adaptation might be slightly more in line with Misty’s disposition (although when it comes to institutionalization, Lottie Matthews certainly has the most experience of the whole survivor gang).

Although the role of Misty didn’t ultimately go to Hampshire, it didn’t stop her from racing through the Yellowjackets season 1 and coming out with plenty of high praise. For the record, when asked if there were any show she’d like to guest star in, Hampshire chose Mike White’s The White Lotus, another one of her most recent binge-watches .

“It’s so good...I just think that show is so smart,” Hampshire gushes of Yellowjackets. “Every episode has like 75,000 twists.” Now the question remains: has Hampshire taken a gander through the 75,000 (plus!) fan theories for the show?