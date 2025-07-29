Emma Thompson is finally doing her mandatory British crime drama in Down Cemetery Road first look

Ruth Wilson co-stars in a new Apple TV+ series from the minds behind Slow Horses, premiering October 29.

By Mary Kate Carr  |  July 29, 2025 | 9:30am
If you’re a distinguished British actor, at some point you’ve got to clock in for mandatory service in an atmospheric crime drama. The esteemed Emma Thompson’s time has finally come with Down Cemetery Road, co-starring with Ruth Wilson (Wilson, of course, already did her time—see Luther). On Tuesday, Apple TV+ unveiled a first look at the new series, which sees Thompson as a PI sporting a rather gravity-defying hairdo. 

“When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbor Sarah Tucker (Wilson) becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm (Thompson),” a synopsis for the new series, which premieres October 29, reads. “Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead.”

Down Cemetery Road is written by Morweena Banks, the actor and comedian who has also written for Slow Horses. Both series are adapted from the works of author Mick Herron, who recently told Radio Times that Banks has “done a wonderful job.” He said, “There’s quite a lot of overlap in the teams that made Slow Horses and Down Cemetery Road, and what I’ve seen of it, which is only little bit, is looking absolutely tremendous.”

Adeel Akhtar, who is part of the series’ ensemble cast, also teased the new show in a Radio Times interview. “We do this really amazing thing when it comes to British dramas, and Slow Horses definitely has that, where there’s no real heroes, everybody’s a bit lumpy and bumpy and a bit imperfect. And Down Cemetery definitely carries that aesthetic on,” he said. “The reason why I love Slow Horses so much is that as soon as you take a character super seriously, they just pull the rug with something really funny and comedic. And this latest one that I’m doing has got a similar sort of thing going on as well.” You can check out the first look photos below.

Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson in Down Cemetery Road

Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson in Down Cemetery Road (Photo courtesy Apple TV+)

Emma Thompson in Down Cemetery Road (Photo courtesy Apple TV+)

Emma Thompson in Down Cemetery Road (Photo courtesy Apple TV+)

Ruth Wilson in Down Cemetery Road (Photo courtesy Apple TV+)

Ruth Wilson in Down Cemetery Road (Photo courtesy Apple TV+)

 
