Emma Thompson is finally doing her mandatory British crime drama in Down Cemetery Road first look Ruth Wilson co-stars in a new Apple TV+ series from the minds behind Slow Horses, premiering October 29.

If you’re a distinguished British actor, at some point you’ve got to clock in for mandatory service in an atmospheric crime drama. The esteemed Emma Thompson’s time has finally come with Down Cemetery Road, co-starring with Ruth Wilson (Wilson, of course, already did her time—see Luther). On Tuesday, Apple TV+ unveiled a first look at the new series, which sees Thompson as a PI sporting a rather gravity-defying hairdo.

“When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbor Sarah Tucker (Wilson) becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm (Thompson),” a synopsis for the new series, which premieres October 29, reads. “Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead.”