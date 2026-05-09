Eric Kripke as baffled as the rest of us by reality's race to catch up with The Boys

Let’s be clear: Prime Video’s The Boys traffics very deliberately in the language of our modern political collapse, filtering iconography, language, and ideas through the madly smiling face of Antony Starr’s malevolent (and depressingly popular) Homelander. Still, not even series showrunner Eric Kripke seems to know what to make of what sometimes feel like very specific moves by reality to line itself up with his deliberately absurdist show. Like, nobody can plan to debut an episode of a satirical TV show with a golden statue of your Trump analogue being unveiled one week, only to have the man himself roll out his own 22-foot-tall gilded image just a few days later. Kripke seems to have been left in the same boat as the rest of us by the rush of life imitating art that was supposed to make life look kind of stupid, sharing Instagram memes from fans expressing a baffled “Seriously, what the fuck?”

This isn’t the first time Kripke has commented on the confluence in recent weeks; he gave an interview to Polygon back in April where he talked about Trump’s decision to share an AI image of himself as Christ almighty—he deleted it after saying he thought it was a doctor, who are famous for laying glowing hands on the afflicted while angels look on from on high—in the same week that Starr’s Homelander declared himself a possible god. “I appreciate the marketing,” Kripke said at the time. “I’m just like, can you just please give us a chance to put some absurd satire out there before you prove that it’s more realistic than we ever intended?”

Kripke’s comments on this score actually go back even further: Way back in 2024, he gave an interview where he noted that the politics shifted to meet his work, not the other way around. “We happen to be making a show about violent authoritarians who present as celebrities,” he noted. “Then suddenly, the world changed to reflect the show, not just in the States–all over the world. Suddenly we found ourselves making one of the most current shows on television.”