What the hell, Canada will do Eurovision, too
The Great White North is officially joining the European Song Contest for 2027.Photo Credit: Corinne Cumming/EBU
Eurovision tends to play pretty fast and loose with what they’re willing to call “Euro.” The most recent edition of the festival included Australia and, controversially, Israel; the latter’s inclusion, despite the genocide in Gaza, prompted Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain to boycott the ceremony, while Russia hasn’t participated since 2021 over its military campaign in Ukraine. In short, the song contest is kind of a geopolitical mess, and at this point, it might as well let Canada join, too.
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