NYT report finds Eurovision to be “soft power” tool for Israel
The paper’s investigation claims that the Israeli government has used the singing contest to garner global support, spending thousands of dollars on “vote promotion.”Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images)
An investigation released on Tuesday by the New York Times alleges that Israel has used the ongoing Eurovision song contest to “burnish the country’s flagging reputation and rally international support.” The findings come at a time when many countries enrolled in the competition have openly denounced Israel’s occupation of Gaza. Governments are not supposed to interfere with Eurovision voting, the campy singing contest organized annually by the European Broadcasting Union, but the Times discovered that Israel spent at least $1 million to promote its singer in the contest, in an effort to raise the opinion of the country during the current Palestinian genocide. Some of the aforementioned funds came out of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “hasbara” office, which deals in overseas government propaganda—and is in direct violation of Eurovision policy.