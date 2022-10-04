With the release of her 10th studio album, Fossora, Björk delivers a thought-provoking work that takes her to new heights of experimentation. Like her other albums, Fossora is a space for sonic exploration, as well as a space to chart the Icelandic artist’s arc as a musical innovator. In this ranking, we examine what makes a Björk album great, and how she carved out an entirely new space for herself as a solo artist, starting with Debut in 1993.

Even those albums that fall toward the bottom of the list have a potency—a vision enacted with certainty and grace. Björk falls into the category of (very few) artists who only have themselves to compete with, as each work marks a progression into another world, genre, and sense of time. She exists in her own lane, and oftentimes within her own sprawling universe.

