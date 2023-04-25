Every remaining castaway on Survivor season 44, ranked

With last week’s “Don’t Get Cocky, Kid” featuring a vote for the entire merged Va Va tribe—following a now-standard/still-baffling fake-out unification and that split-immunity challenge—we have finally reached the individual portion of Survivor’s 44th season. And thank god for that. The merge is the real meat of a Survivor season as the individual storylines of the castaways come into focus, setting the stage for the heroic narratives that define the show’s best seasons. After a few weeks of edging audiences through endless advantage quasi-merge limbo, it’s satisfying how much mileage last week’s episode gets from those exact stories.

This is also the point where the general arc of the game becomes clearer. Survivor is, as Jeff Probst is so keen to remind us, a social experiment, inherently chameleonic based on the particular dynamics of its cast. And luckily, this game is shaping up to be an especially fun one, largely due to the wide variety of personalities on display this go-around. We haven’t had this much fun watching first-time players since … Cagayan probably? In any case, this all has us wondering: Who will walk away as the winner when the season closes? Here are our power rankings, from least to most likely to come out on top.