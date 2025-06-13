Donna Kelce to compete against Lisa Rinna, Survivors and more on Traitors season 4

Another season of The Traitors, another celebrity-adjacent family member thrown in amongst reality TV’s best and brightest (well, reality TV’s something) to play mafia in a giant Scottish castle. Last season, we had Zac Efron’s brother, Dylan (who won!) and this season, we have Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom, Donna. Her connection to Taylor Swift also kind of fills the relationship-with-a-pop-star niche taken by Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari last year. Let the backstabbing commence!

This cast hits a lot of other beats that have become standard for the Alan Cumming-hosted series. There are the requisite Housewives in Lisa Rinna, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Caroline Stanbury, and Porsha Williams, as well as Dorinda Medley in her second time in the castle, after getting booted first last season. There are also the requisite Survivor players—Rob Cesternino, Yam Yam Arocho, and Natalie Anderson—and Big Brother players—Ian Terry and Tiffany Mitchell—representing the show’s “game players” contingent. As we’ve seen in past seasons, though, that strategic brain doesn’t necessarily mean they’re equipped for a game as ridiculous as this one.

Other contestants include The Bachelor‘s Colton Underwood, Dancing With The Stars‘ Mark Ballas, RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Monét X Change, Top Chef host Kristen Kish, and Love Island‘s Maura Higgins and Robert Rausch. That’s not all—this season is breaking away from the reality TV mold slightly by introducing both Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir (Olympic figure skaters who’ve become a hosting and announcing duo), K-pop singer Eric Nam, comedian Ron Funches, One Tree Hill star Stephen Colletti, and actor Michael Rapaport, whose inclusion is already causing some controversy online. No random British royal this time, but Cumming always seems to have a surprise or two up his dramatic, tartan sleeves.

The Traitors season four is just “coming soon” as of this writing. It will air on Peacock whenever it does. In the meantime, check out Cumming’s cast announcement below: