From the makers of Bodyguard, t he BBC hit The Suspect is finally making its way stateside. On November 3, the first season of The Suspect premieres on Sundance Now and AMC+. The British whodunit takes star Aidan Turner to the edge of his psyche as he must determine whether one of his patients committed a brutal crime and clear his name in the process .

Aidan Turner stars as Dr. Joe O’Loughlin, a hero clinical psychologist who made headlines for stopping a boy from leaping from the 10th floor of the hospital where Joe works. Loughlin has a perfect life, a good job, a good family, and a secret nobody knows. It all unravels when he’s invited to do a bit of criminal profiling and hides a crucial detail from the police.



The Suspect | Exclusive Sneak Peek 2

Here’s the synopsis:

When a young woman is found in a shallow grave in a West London cemetery, veteran police officer DI Vincent Ruiz (Shaun Parkes, Small Axe, Lost in Space) and his young partner DS Riya Devi (Anjli Mohindra, The Lazarus Project, Vigil) are assigned to the investigation. But has the young woman been murdered or is this a case of suicide? As a successful author, Doctor Joe’s opinion is much sought after and when he meets DS Devi he’s only too willing to offer help with profiling and his expertise. Now known for his risk-taking and rule-breaking, does Joe have more to hide? His recent diagnosis with a debilitating illness could explain his behavior. But as the investigation into Catherine’s death gathers pace, we start to ask, do we know the real Joe, or does he have a secret life? And has his work as a clinical psychologist allowed him to develop a criminal mindset? Or worse?

The Suspect - Official Trailer [HD] | Premieres 11/3

The Suspect premieres on AMC+ and Sundance Now on November 3.