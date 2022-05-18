Prime Video’s clout-chasing California kids are back in action in the trailer for Fairfax’s second season, which teases middle school politics, first love, and ever more merch drops.

The first season introduced us to the gang-gang aka Dale (Skyler Gisondo), Truman (Jaboukie Young-White), Derica (Kiersey Clemons), and Benny (Peter S. Kim), a group of middle schoolers and aspiring hypebeasts looking to climb the influencer ladder. The mission continues in season two, although forces may be conspiring to drive this ride-or-die crew apart–like Melody (Camila Mendes), Truman’s Lil Miquela-esque AI girlfriend. (“Let’s just say I had to put her in a bowl of rice,” Truman lasciviously describes his digital sexcapades.)

Elsewhere, there’s a possible arson of Fairfax Middle School’s gender neutral bathroom and the shocking death of Principal Weston (Colton Dunn), in between sloppy first kisses, social media posts, and of course, lots of “Latrine” streetwear. Speaking for all of us, Larry Owens’ Jules declares, “I have never been this horny for drama!”

Come for the very millennial skewering of youth culture (“OMG AOC,” Derica exclaims at one point), stay for the adult animated comedy’s supremely stacked voice cast. The second season’s supporting cast features the talents of Billy Porter, Zoey Deutch, Rob Delaney, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ben Schwartz, JB Smoove, Tim Simons, Pamela Adlon, Annie Murphy, Guy Fieri, Jeff Bottoms, Larry Owens, John Leguizamo, Michaela Dietz, Michael Rooker, Edi Patterson, Mark Proksch, and David Strathairn.

Fairfax is created and executive produced by Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum, and Teddy Riley. Also executive producing are Jon Zimelis and Jason U. Nadler for Serious Business (@midnight); Peter A. Knight (Bojack Horseman); and Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse (Big Mouth). Artist Somehoodlum and clothing/media brand Pizzaslime also return as consulting producers.

Fairfax’s second season premieres June 10 on Amazon Prime.