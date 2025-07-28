Fantastic Four: First Steps tops the box office, but not Superman's opening

For the first time in years, DC has a slight edge over Marvel at the box office. Fantastic Four: First Steps easily won the weekend, opening to $118 million. But that’s ever so slightly shy of Superman‘s $125 million opening two weeks prior. Of course, these are just the film’s First Steps (pardon the pun), and Marvel’s summer offering could still end up taking greater strides in the long run. But after more than a decade trying to build its own cinematic universe against the MCU’s utter superhero dominance, this minor victory must feel good for DC Studios under the new leadership of James Gunn.

Superman holds the number two spot at the weekend box office, adding another $24.86 million to its total for a domestic gross of over $289 million (the movie has made $502,701,578 worldwide in its three weeks in theaters). Most of the weekend’s top 10 is filled out with other established summer staples, including Jurassic World: Rebirth, F1: The Movie, and Smurfs.

There are a couple other new movies in the top 10 besides the expected champion Fantastic Four. Dark rom-com Oh, Hi! starring Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman takes the number nine spot. (“Writer-director Sophie Brooks’ second feature pounces on that anxiety to deliver a dark comedy whose risky tonal shifts don’t ultimately cohere,” Tim Grierson wrote in his C+ review for The A.V. Club. “Still, Oh, Hi! is an ambitious, thought-provoking look at modern romance that starts with the terror of weekend getaways before dissecting the gender stereotypes that keep people from finding their happily-ever-after.”) And the Pete Davidson-starring horror film The Home rounds out the list with a take of $1,001,930. (A.V. Club reviewer Ignatiy Vishnevetsky wrote that the film “doesn’t distinguish itself in terms of style or subtext,” but “at least throws out just enough gross-out imagery to keep a viewer awake.”) You can check out the full list, courtesy Box Office Mojo, below.