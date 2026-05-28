Return home with the trailer for Paweł Pawlikowski's Cannes winner Fatherland

After collecting a couple of trophies at Cannes, Academy Award-winning director Paweł Pawlikowski is bringing the Fatherland abroad. Pawlikowski, who shared the Best Director prize with Los Javis because Park Chan-wook and his fellow jurors “couldn’t decide whether one was better than the other,” takes the always-welcome Sandra Hüller and Hanns Zischler on a road trip across post-War Germany in the bio-drama Fatherland.

Dramatizing Erika and Thomas Mann’s return to Germany in 1949, the starkly black-and-white film depicts the renowned German novelist’s homecoming amid the Cold War. It was his first trip to the titular fatherland since Adolf Hitler came to power in 1933, when Mann fled the country. In Fatherland, he deals with the fallout from his decision in Weimar, Germany, as he collects the Goethe Prize.

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Fatherland is Pawlikowski’s first film since 2018’s Cold War. His 2013 nun drama, Ida, won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Film in 2015. Meanwhile, Hüller’s latest performance is already generating Oscar buzz, adding even more accolades to Hüller’s impressive 2026, which includes a supporting turn in the sci-fi blockbuster Project Hail Mary.

Mubi is releasing the film in the U.S. this fall.