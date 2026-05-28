Return home with the trailer for Paweł Pawlikowski's Cannes winner Fatherland
Sandra Hüller and Hanns Zischler take a post-War road trip in director Paweł Pawlikowski's latest.
After collecting a couple of trophies at Cannes, Academy Award-winning director Paweł Pawlikowski is bringing the Fatherland abroad. Pawlikowski, who shared the Best Director prize with Los Javis because Park Chan-wook and his fellow jurors “couldn’t decide whether one was better than the other,” takes the always-welcome Sandra Hüller and Hanns Zischler on a road trip across post-War Germany in the bio-drama Fatherland.
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