Saoirse Ronan is—unsurprisingly, given her talent—an actor who directors keep coming back to. She’s worked multiple times with Wes Anderson and Joe Wright (the latter in her Oscar nominated debut performance in Atonement). But her collaborations with Greta Gerwig (both of which earned her Oscar noms) are a cut above. It’s impossible to imagine Gerwig’s directorial debut Lady Bird with anyone other than Ronan at the center, and though there have been many Jo Marches on screen, Ronan perfectly understood and conveyed Gerwig’s take on the passionate authoress in 2019’s Little Women.

In fact, their director-muse relationship can be summed up with that film’s prominent meme, Ronan’s choked up line delivery of: “I just feel like, women ...” Seriously, though, their collaboration is defined by a fierce tenderness towards girlhood and the particularities of the female coming-of-age story. Gerwig’s protagonists are weird, angry, creative, searching, unfinished young adults who feel real and alive through Ronan’s portrayals. (And a brief shout out to Timothée Chalamet for being Ronan’s perfectly imperfect male foils.) Ronan probably won’t be fitting all that complexity into her rumored cameo in Barbie, but luckily, she and Gerwig have promised to keep collaborating until they’re “old ladies together making movies about old ladies.” [Mary Kate Carr]