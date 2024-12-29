Bob Dylan did a table read for A Complete Unknown as “Bob Dylan” Dylan signed the script and told James Mangold to "Go with God."

Bob Dylan seems more or less fine with the most recent biopic about his life, A Complete Unknown. Not enthusiastic by any means, but, you know, he doesn’t seem offended. Earlier this month, he shared something almost resembling praise for Timothée Chalamet on Twitter/X, writing: “Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.” The implication here, of course, is that he hasn’t seen the film, it doesn’t really seem like he intends to either. However, according to producer Peter Jaysen, Dylan was at least an active presence in tightening up the script.

This is per an appearance on the podcast The Town With Matthew Belloni (via Consequence), where Jaysen recalled an instance of Dylan meeting with director James Mangold for a table read of the script. “At one point they sat there and they read the entire script out loud, with Jim Mangold reading every part and stage direction, and Bob Dylan only reading lines of dialogue for himself,” Jaysen recalled, saying they met on “multiple” occasions about the film. Describing the enigmatic artist as not “passive” but “more private,” the producer continued, “Through that process, [Dylan] sat there writing notes on the script. At the end of the last session with Jim Mangold, he signed the script and said, ‘Go with God.’” Yeah, that sounds about right.