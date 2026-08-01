Final Destination Bloodlines directors to wrestle with Stephen King's Desperation
Sam Raimi will produce the film version of King's 1996 desert horror novel, previously adapted for TV by ABC in 2006.Ron Perlman in the 2006 TV version of Desperation, Screenshot: YouTube
1996 Stephen King novel Desperation is one of those books that’s often more interesting as a formal exercise than as an actual story; written in tandem with the simultaneously released The Regulators—which King published under the name of his “dead” pseudonym, Richard Bachman—the book deliberately mirrors and rhymes with the events of that much weirder, more Twilight Zone-inspired tale. Desperation, for its part, was left as the more straightforward of the two books: A fairly simple possession story (with a light dose of The Stand‘s hyper-religiosity tossed into the mix), the novel gets most of its actual staying power from its Southwest U.S. ghost town setting, and its genuinely chilling initial villain, good-cop-turned-demonic-cop Collie Entragian.