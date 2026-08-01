Final Destination Bloodlines directors to wrestle with Stephen King's Desperation

1996 Stephen King novel Desperation is one of those books that’s often more interesting as a formal exercise than as an actual story; written in tandem with the simultaneously released The Regulators—which King published under the name of his “dead” pseudonym, Richard Bachman—the book deliberately mirrors and rhymes with the events of that much weirder, more Twilight Zone-inspired tale. Desperation, for its part, was left as the more straightforward of the two books: A fairly simple possession story (with a light dose of The Stand‘s hyper-religiosity tossed into the mix), the novel gets most of its actual staying power from its Southwest U.S. ghost town setting, and its genuinely chilling initial villain, good-cop-turned-demonic-cop Collie Entragian.

But while Desperation has gotten the adaptation treatment once before, courtesy of ABC (which had a nice little sideline in TV-movie King adaptations in the ’90s and 2000s), it’s now set to land in actual theaters for the first time. This is per THR, which reports that Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein—who recently made waves, and a satisfyingly hefty box office return, with last year’s Final Destination revival, Bloodlines—have been attached to direct a film adaptation, under the aegis of producers Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert.

We’ll be honest, here: This feels like a long shot to us, mostly because Lipovsky and Stein are pretty clearly in the “Something finally hit, so let’s get signed on to every damn thing we can get right now” phases of their careers. (They’re currently attached to a horror project called Long Lost and an animated Venom movie and the eternally hypothetical Metal Gear Solid movie, and that’s in addition to alleged writing duties on Chris Columbus’ long-brewing Gremlins sequel; it feels like classic eyes-bigger-than-stomach syndrome.) The idea that the pair will still be enthused to direct an adaptation of what is, by our reckoning, only the third-best novel King cranked out in 1996 alone (along with Regulators and the serialized The Green Mile) after getting through all those other projects feels pretty dubious.

Regardless: The film is being set up at Disney’s Searchlight banner, with Ryan Brennan reportedly writing the script.